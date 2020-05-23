Government confirms new travel measures in light of Covid-19 pandemic

The government has confirmed it will be obligatory for passengers arriving from overseas to complete a Covid-19 Public Health Passenger Locator Form.

The regulations will be signed by Health Minister Simon Harris and will come into effect from Thursday, May 28th. They will remain in effect until 18 June 2020, when they will be reviewed.

The Government continues to advise Irish citizens and residents against all non-essential international travel, and passengers arriving into Ireland from overseas are asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Minister Harris said: "These are extraordinary measures but they are necessary in a time of a public health crisis.

"We continue to advise everyone against non-essential travel. However, if a person does arrive into Ireland, they will legally obliged to fill out this form, regardless of their nationality.

“The Form will be used to facilitate a system of follow up checks to make sure people who travel to the country are staying where they said that they would. The Form will also ensure more accurate and quicker contact tracing, should we have a confirmed case on a flight or ferry coming into Ireland.

"Every measure we take is aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19 and protecting people from this virus. This is no different."

The Regulations introduce new offences punishable by a fine not exceeding €2,500 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 months, or both, for the following:

- Failure to complete and give the form to a relevant person

- Providing information that to the person’s knowledge is false or misleading (whether on the form, when presenting the form, or in subsequent follow-up checks)

- Failure to provide further information to a relevant person upon request (who suspects that the form has not been completed properly)

- Failure to update residence or contact details if they change within 14 days of arrival into the State.

Passengers transiting to another jurisdiction, certified international transport workers, air and maritime pilot/masters and crew, will not have to complete the form. Individuals from Northern Ireland will have to fill out a portion of the form.