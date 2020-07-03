Coronavirus update shows two more deaths but fewer new cases than previous 24 hour period

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of two more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Yesterday, it was reported that there had been five additional deaths.

There has now been a total of 1,740 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Nine additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, compared with 15 the day before, bringing the total to 25,498.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Ireland’s 14 day incidence of COVID-19 is now less than 3 cases per 100,000. This is amongst the lowest in Europe and demonstrates that the disease remains suppressed in our communities. The key to maintaining this status is responsible individual behaviours and avoiding any complacency.”

“HIQA’s report on mortality today demonstrates that we have comprehensively recorded deaths relating to COVID-19 in Ireland by following the recommended WHO approach.

“We have consistently recorded and published data on all deaths where a person had COVID-19 or was suspected to have COVID-19. This reporting gives us a robust understanding of the impact of the disease in Ireland and continues to inform our response.”