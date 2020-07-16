Well-known Donegal presenter Áine Ní Churráin to retire from RTÉRnaG

It will be the end of an era for RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta’s Donegal service this week as Áine Ní Churráin presents her last programme on the station after 40 years.

For Donegal listeners, Áine Ní Churráin is part of the morning routine, bringing them the weekday magazine programme Barrscéalta from the RnaG studio in Doirí Beaga for many years now.

Áine, from An Choitín in Gaobh Dobhair, started working with Raidió na Gaeltachta in 1980. She joined the Barrscéalta team in 1996, and has been presenting the northwest magazine show for many years now.

And how does she feel about her retirement?

“I’ve spent such a huge part of my life working here, I can actually see the station from my bedroom window! I’ll miss it terribly. The radio has given me wonderful opportunities, I’ve learned so much, and worked with great colleagues, many of whom have become great friends, and sadly some of whom have since passed on.”

When she retires, however, it’s unlikely that she will be short of things to do. Áine has a lot of interests outside of broadcasting, including art, photography, walking and hiking, and she is a trustee of Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair.

Áine is married to Damien McKeever, and they have four adult children, and one grandchild.

Áine will present her last edition of Barrscéalta on Thursday, and listeners can tune in to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta on Friday 17 July at 11 am for a special edition of the programme presented by station manager Edel Ní Chuireáin, as Áine becomes the interviewee and talks to us about her forty year broadcasting career.