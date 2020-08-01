Donegal leading the way as the whole country gets behind Livie's Big Pink Weekend

This Bank Holiday weekend will see a massive push across Donegal and around Ireland to help baby Livie reach her fundraising target.

Everyone can get involved, organising events or taking part in countless activities across the country.

The weekend kicks off with Pink Friday on July 31. Many workplaces from local businesses in Donegal to all of Penneys Irish stores are going Pink for Livie. To take part, people simply dress in pink, wear silly wigs or whatever they choose, or decorate their shop windows in as much pink as possible. People can then make donations through gofundme or various collections in store.

Saturday and Sunday will see a range of creative and fun activities from Kerry to Letterkenny and many places in between.

The whole country really is getting behind Livie, with events organised by individuals, clubs, relatives of Livie’s and many people who are moved by her plight.

Among the events taking place within Donegal is a Big Pram Push for Livie in Letterkenny Town Park at 12 noon.

In Donegal Town, ‘Donegal Goes Pink For Livie’ kicks off at 12 noon with music on the Diamond and Bank Walk, Little Mamma’s Ice Cream Sundae Specials and Donegal Bay Rowing Club three-hour row-a-thon.

Details of all events and other fundraisers such as online raffles can be found on the Facebook page A Better Life For Livie.

A big push from everyone is needed to raise the final €250,000 of the €2m needed to bring Livie to the US for treatment. Livie suffers from a degenerative, life-limiting condition called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1. Her best hope for survival beyond her second birthday is a gene therapy called Zolgensma which is available in the US.

Livie’s first birthday is on August 26. With help from us all she could receive the best birthday present ever, the gift of a shot at life.

More information on Livie and her battle with SMA Type 1 can be found on the Facebook page A Better Life For Livie.