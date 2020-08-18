Construction to start soon on Donegal's newest community playground

The community of Bruckless is looking forward to having a new playground.

Work is due to begin in the coming months, thanks to a combined effort of the local community, the parish and Donegal County Council.

Former councillor John Boyle is among the hard-working team behind this very worthwhile project.

“Covid has pushed everything back a bit but we are hoping to get started by October,” he said. “We got a very good site from the parish with good parking ground too, and we hope to also put a park there so people can bring their children and sit and watch them play.

“It will mean a lot to the community, especially the young people.”

The community did much of the work to get the project off the ground, after which Donegal County Council took it over. But there is one more aspect to the playground that Mr Boyle and the team are determined to see through.

“We want to get a wheelchair swing installed,” he said. “There are children in the area that are in wheelchairs so it is important to us to raise the extra money to get that done. We are not sure exactly how much it will cost but we could be looking at anything up to €20,000.

“Everything else is good to go and the contractor has been appointed. The site will be ready for the wheelchair swing and we will achieve it. We are very determined.”

Anyone who wishes to make a donation towards the playground to help meet the cost of the wheelchair swing can do so at https://ie.gofundme.com/f/bruckless-community-playground