Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Good news for charities in Donegal

AXA scales up prize fund for local charities in response to “incredible demand”

Good news for charities in Donegal

AXA is to dramatically increase the value of the fund following incredible demand to its Community Hero campaign

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Do you know of a Community Hero here in Donegal?

Following “incredible demand”, AXA is to dramatically increase the value of the fund which it will donate to charities around the country through its Community Heroes initiative ...and there's no doubt there are plenty of contenders here in this county.

Under the initiative, the public is invited to nominate individuals as a Community Hero.

Four such heroes will be selected, and each will nominate a charity to whom AXA will give €20,000. AXA will also give €5,000 to each of the Community Heroes for themselves.

AXA had originally earmarked a fund of €20,000 for the initiative. The company has increased the fund to €100,000 in response to huge public interest.

The Community Heroes will be chosen by a selection panel based on the nomination received which will spell out how these individuals have supported their friends, colleagues and neighbours during recent difficult months.

Speaking at the announcement Antoinette McDonald, director at AXA said they were overwhelmed with the reaction to this initiative.

"We have already received over 300 nominations and we have increased the fund size to allow us to recognise more of the wonderful people we are hearing about.

"That might be running errands for vulnerable or elderly neighbors, supporting children with disabilities through to frontline workers making huge sacrifices to help get us through Covid-19.

"We know there is no shortage of heroes and this campaign will help to identify and celebrate them as well as generating awareness and funds for a number of charities," she said.

The competition is open to residents of the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and all nominees must be aged 18 years or over at the date of entry.

Further details can be found at www.axacommunityhero.ie.

The closing date for entries is Monday, August 31.

Nominate your community hero online at https://axacommunityhero.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie