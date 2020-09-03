New online support service available for Donegal Leaving Cert students

In response to the new system of calculated grades, the Letterkenny Youth Information Centre at Donegal Youth Service will be offering online support and advice to students receiving their Leaving Cert results this September. Donegal Youth Service is part of the new Youth Information Chat service, which will be open from 12pm to 9pm on Monday 7th and Tuesday 8th September during the Leaving Cert results, and 12pm to 9pm on Friday 11th when the CAO offers are released.

The Youth Information Chat is an easy to use chat service that works just like Whatsapp or Facebook Messenger. It helps provide students and parents with advice and answers to their questions during these unprecedented times. The service is staffed by trained Youth Information Officers, who can help students and parents discuss their situation and talk through their options. The chat service can be accessed at www.donegalyouthservice.ie/chat



Youth Information Chat is an online chat service operated by Youth Information Centres including The Letterkenny Youth Information Centre at Donegal Youth Service, Youth Work Ireland, YMCA Ireland, Crosscare, and by Ireland’s Youth Information website, SpunOut.ie.



The chat service connects young people or parents with a professional Youth Information Officer who can provide them with personalised information. The service is a great way for young people to get more information, learn about their opportunities, and talk through their own situations with someone who can help.

Youth Information Officers are trained in providing information that is impartial, accurate, and answers the question. They give information in an easy to understand way and without any judgement.

The Youth Information Chat service is also available every Monday to Friday, 4pm to 8pm or you can leave a message outside of those hours and receive a reply by email. The service is open to 16 to 25 year olds, parents, and people who work with young people. Go to www.donegalyouthservice.ie/chat to get started.