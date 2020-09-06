Donegal groups invited to partake in rescue package for the heritage sector



The Heritage Council is inviting applications to its Community Heritage Grant Scheme which is part of the rescue package for the heritage sector announced by the Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan.

The aims of the grant scheme are to support capital projects that improve access and inclusion to heritage sites and that apply good heritage practice to the management of places, collections, objects and buildings.

The scheme also supports the purchase of essential equipment.

The County Donegal Heritage Officer, Joseph Gallagher said: “The heritage sector is facing serious challenges, including business closures and job losses, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic so the Heritage Council’s Community Heritage Grant Scheme as part of the government’s stimulus package is a welcome announcement.

“Even during the lockdown, the potential of our natural, built and cultural heritage to our quality of life came to the fore.



"Many people sought to explore and engage with the heritage in their locality and their engagement with heritage improved people’s mood, contributed to their well-being and was a source of learning.



“The announcement that €550,000 will be made available nationally this year for the Community Heritage Grant Scheme is most welcome and goes some way to providing much needed support for heritage initiatives in the county."

Eligible projects that can be considered under the scheme include projects relating to access, inclusion, interpretation, community-led surveys, local heritage audits, the purchase of specialised equipment, conservation of objects or collections, the preparation of conservation reports or conservation management plans, community-led building conservation works and habitat or species conservation projects.

"The scheme does not cover works to carry out any part of any public sector body’s statutory or core responsibilities; undergraduate or postgraduate studies; archaeological excavations or post-excavation analysis and reporting; memorials; amenity landscaping works; exhibitions, conferences or training; publications or primary school projects.Grants of up to €15,000 can be awarded,” he said.



Funding of up to 80% of the project cost can be sought. Match funding by way of voluntary contributions or benefit in kind is acceptable.



Applications to the Community Heritage Grant Scheme can only be made using the online application system on the Heritage Council website prior to the September 15 deadline. Projects must be completed by November 23, 2020.