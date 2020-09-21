Seven hubs across Donegal receive support to reopen



Seven hubs across Donegal have received funding to support their reopening in compliance with public health guidelines as the economy recovers from the impact of Covid-19.

The investment has been made by the Department of Rural and Community Development as part of the Atlantic Economic Corridor Enterprise Hub Network project.

The sum of €300,000 has been allocated to 65 hubs including enterprise, R & D, coworking, scaling and community hubs across the Atlantic Economic Corridor stretching from Donegal to Kerry.

Funding has been provided to help the hubs implement social distancing guidelines, purchase necessary safety equipment, online meeting equipment and support marketing of the hub network.

In Donegal, support has been given to The BASE Enterprise Centre, Stranorlar; CoLab, Letterkenny Institute of Technology; CoWorkPlus Bundoran; Craoibhín Community Enterprise Centre, Termon; gteic@Cill Charthaigh, Kilcar; MODAM, Arranmore Island and Spraoi agus Sport/CoWorkPlus Inishowen.

The Western Development Commission, working with Ciaran Martin, the Atlantic Economic Corridor officer have managed the delivery of the scheme on behalf of the Department or Rural and Community Development.

Enterprise Hubs programme manager at the Western Development Commission, Stephen Carolan, said this support will assist the hubs in Co Donegal with their reopening plans during Covid 19.

"These hubs are a crucial asset for supporting those who want to continue to work remotely outside of their home setting.

"The hubs will play a critical role in rural and regional areas in the months and years ahead, allowing skilled workers to work close to where they live, driving sustainable economic activity and building communities.”

John McLaughlin, chief executive, Donegal County Council said it welcomes the recent announcement of hub outreach scheme funding of €34,599 to support the reopening of eight digital hubs in the county.

"We are delighted to be working with our partners in the Western Development Commission under the Atlantic Economic Corridor Initiative to help ensure that much needed support is provided to the hubs to allow them to reopen in a safe and compliant manner as per Covid-19 public health guidance.

"Donegal County Council have been to the fore in both the establishment and support of digital hubs within the county, with the support of our partners under the Donegal Digital Group," he said.

The Atlantic Economic Corridor Hub Network Project will soon launch an online booking system for all digital hubs in the region alongside a new marketing campaign to help drive awareness and increase use across County Donegal.