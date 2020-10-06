Traffic closed at major Donegal roundabout

Road resurfacing works continue at the Station Roundabout, Letterkenny from 6pm to 7am today, Tuesday, October 6 and at the same times tomorrow, Wednesday, October 7.

All approaches to the Station Roundabout, including Ramelton Road, Port Road and Pearse Road will be closed to traffic during these times.

Special arrangements have been made for the Bus Éireann Station for all bus arrivals and departures.