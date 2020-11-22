Donegal Gardaí have 'herd' it all

It was a case of over to 'ewe' for Garda Michael Connolly of Ballyshannon Garda Station, when he was 'roped' in to untangle a sheep in a knotty situation.

Gardaí got reports from Rossnowlagh of a sheep which had got its feet tangled. When they arrived at the scene, Garda Connolly freed the sheep in a snip.

An Gardaí Síochána said: "The sheep was 'wooly' glad to be free, her 'baaaaad' times now behind her, thanks to Garda Connolly.