Donegal Gardaí have 'herd' it all

Contact
What are 'ewe' looking at Garda Connolly?
It was a case of over to 'ewe' for Garda Michael Connolly of Ballyshannon Garda Station, when he was 'roped' in to untangle a sheep in a knotty situation.
Gardaí got reports from Rossnowlagh of a sheep which had got its feet tangled. When they arrived at the scene, Garda Connolly freed the sheep in a snip.
An Gardaí Síochána said: "The sheep was 'wooly' glad to be free, her 'baaaaad' times now behind her, thanks to Garda Connolly.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal captain Seán McVeigh lifts the cup after Sunday's Nickey Rackard Cup Final Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Donegal captain Seán McVeigh lifts the cup after the Nickey Rackard Cup Final match between Donegal and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.