Minister for Justice must appear before the Dáil for a proper questions and answers session - Donegal TD

"This is not good enough" - Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD

Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Sinn Féin Chief Whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD has welcomed the support of all Opposition parties and groups for Sinn Féin’s call for an emergency meeting of the Dáil’s Business Committee to discuss the refusal of the Minister for Justice to appear before the Dáil for a questions and answers session relating to the process that led to the government nomination of Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court.

“The Minister for Justice has thus far refused to state how four people interested in appointment to the Supreme Court became one nomination. This is not good enough.

“This is an important issue. Judges are public servants and the process surrounding their appointment must be transparent and open.

“There is no reason to refuse to come before the Dáil and deal with these questions," he said.

He added: “On behalf of Sinn Féin, I have written to the Dáil’s Business Committee to seek an urgent meeting to discuss this matter. I welcome the fact that all Opposition parties and groups support this call.

“A meeting of the Business Committee should happen as soon as possible and I am again calling on the government to schedule a proper questions and answers session this week so we can get to the bottom of this. Nothing less than that is completely unacceptable,” said Deputy Mac Lochlainn.

