Donegal set for more snow and ice

Further showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected in Donegal on Thursday and Friday.
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for snow and ice for the north west of Ireland.
The warning, issued on Thursday morning, covers Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.
Met Éireann is warning of further falls of hail, sleet and snow, as well as icy stretches and accumulations of snow in some areas.
The warning is in place until 7am on Friday.
Wintry showers overnight meant some parts of the county woke on Thursday to a white covering of sleet and snow.
