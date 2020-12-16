Donegal recipient in national Pride of Place Awards 2020

Spraoi agus Spórt were successful in winning the Pride of Place Award category 7 entitled Community Wellbeing Initiative.

IPB Pride of Place Awards is an all island competition that recognises improvements made by local communities to create civic pride in their area. The competition focus is about people coming together to shape, change and enjoy all that is good about their area.

Due to the global health pandemic, The 18th Annual IPB Pride of Place Awards took place on Saturday 21st November with an on line virtual ceremony presented by Marty Morrissey.

The Community Development & Planning directorate would like to thank the Elected Members for their Development Fund Initiative contribution to the Pride of Place Awards Initiative in Donegal.

Marty Morrissey announced that the judging panel said that the category winner was exceptional, a dynamic organisation with a significant record of solid achievement. The judges were extremely impressed with the sense of purpose, pride of place, flexibility to change, passion, organisation, professionalism, inclusiveness and ability to expand their services to other communities. This is a leading social enterprise truly aligned in every respect to the needs of the community.