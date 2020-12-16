Donegal recipient in national Pride of Place Awards 2020

Contact
The Award from the Pride of for 2020 being presented by the Chairman of Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr Albert Doherty to Helen Nolan from Spraoi agus Spórt
Spraoi agus Spórt were successful in winning the Pride of Place Award category 7 entitled Community Wellbeing Initiative.
IPB Pride of Place Awards is an all island competition that recognises improvements made by local communities to create civic pride in their area. The competition focus is about people coming together to shape, change and enjoy all that is good about their area.
Due to the global health pandemic, The 18th Annual IPB Pride of Place Awards took place on Saturday 21st November with an on line virtual ceremony presented by Marty Morrissey.
The Community Development & Planning directorate would like to thank the Elected Members for their Development Fund Initiative contribution to the Pride of Place Awards Initiative in Donegal.
Marty Morrissey announced that the judging panel said that the category winner was exceptional, a dynamic organisation with a significant record of solid achievement. The judges were extremely impressed with the sense of purpose, pride of place, flexibility to change, passion, organisation, professionalism, inclusiveness and ability to expand their services to other communities. This is a leading social enterprise truly aligned in every respect to the needs of the community.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Award from the Pride of for 2020 being presented by the Chairman of Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr Albert Doherty to Helen Nolan from Spraoi agus Spórt
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, left, with Kevin Haverty, , Buying Director, Lidl Ireland at the announcement of the deal
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.