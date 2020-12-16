Donegal Christmas awaits with 2020 vision

Christmas 2020 will be a bit surreal. It is normally the time of the year when we share our love for mankind and spend precious moments with our families.

But these coming days will have to be met with greater and more caution than ever before as Donegal continues to face a pandemic like we have never faced, over the last century.

We need to be sensible, we need to be extra alert to the fact that everything we have done will not be unravelled and we don't end up in a new lockdown for the month of January.

I know some readers will be fed up with the warning, but it is lurking over our shoulders and cannot and should not be ignored because of ineptitude in our approach.

We can get complacent as we often do, but a recent programme on television featuring people who should be celebrating this Christmas and will not because of Covid-19, brought it home to me again.

It was painful to watch and I would not wish anyone to have to go through the struggle that they faced or their families, as they watched their loved ones die, through a perspex glass, or worse still, waiting by the phone for the inevitable news.

It simply cannot happen anymore and so it must be when it comes to how we behave over the next two weeks, who we mix with, how we behave when we are out and how our celebrations MUST be different this year. You are not doing it for yourself, but the people that you love.

I would like to conclude this week by remembering two people that I knew and were buried over recent days.

Belleek resident and Bundoran native, Dr Pat McEniff was for many years my dentist in Ballyshannon and Micheál MacGiolla Easbuic from Kilcar who was a long standing friend of my late father and later myself, who was among other things, a trustee of the GAA.

Both were great men for the story with both contributing to society in their own unique ways.

You could say that they were totally different characters but both had a passion for life and for living. May they rest in peace.

So many families will be missing loved ones this Christmas.

When we recall Christmas 2020, let us ensure that we remember it as one of love, forgiveness and reconciliation.

In 2020, we need that vision of clarity more than ever.

MAIN PHOTO CAPTION:

A socially-distanced Magh Éne College, Bundoran choir is pictured during singing and filming of John Lennon's Happy Xmas (War is Over). Choir and filming directed by teachers Ms. Luke, Ms. Hennessey and Mr. Reilly. Accompaniment by students Emma Birney (piano) and Cian Sweeney (guitar & sound engineer).