Man to appear in court charged with road traffic offences following Donegal burglary and car chase

One man is to appear before a sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court today (Wednesday) charged in connection with a series of road traffic offences which occurred in County Donegal on Tuesday.

Gardaí arrested four individuals in connection with a burglary, which occurred at a filling station in Tullygay, New Mills, Letterkenny shortly after 3am on Tuesday.

Gardaí were alerted to a car in the Churchill area of the Milford District. This car was subsequently located abandoned in Glenties, West Donegal.

Arising from this matter a co-ordinated checkpoint operation was put in place involving Gardaí from Ballyshannon, Milford and Letterkenny Districts. During this operation a car drove through a checkpoint at Kilraine, Glenties, at approximately 11am.

A managed containment operation ensued and the car was apprehended by Gardaí in Donegal Town. Four people were arrested in connection with this matter, two men one in his forties and the other in his fifties and two women one in her twenties and the other in her thirties.

The four were detained at Ballyshannon, Letterkenny and Milford Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

One man in his mid forties has now been charged in connection with a number of road traffic offences and will appear before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court at 6pm this Wednesday December 16, 2020.

The other man and two women have since been released without charge.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to the burglary matter and a file will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.