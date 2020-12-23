Help from a Donegal society - how to help and how to ask for help with your financial worries

This has been a difficult year for everyone due to Covid-19.

It has brought financial and other hardship to individuals, families and the business community alike.

The Donegal Town Society of the Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) has therefore not made its traditional annual fundraising appeal.

However, the Society is facing increased requests for assistance and is doing its best to meet those demands while operating within all the restrictions brought about by Covid-19.

This has meant that its usual sources of funding through the operation of the Thrift Shop on Water Street and church gate collections have been curtailed.

The Society is therefore calling on people in the community who are in a position to lend a helping hand to those in need to please do so.

How To Help

Financial donations can be made by handing them into the Thrift Shop or St Patrick's Parish Centre during its opening times; by phoning 087 6900218 or emailing svpdonegaltown@gmail.com or making contact through Facebook; by donating via credit or debit car to svp.ie/donate by simply entering the town name in the box marked 'Specific Location to help' or by phoning an SVP central number 0818 176 176 and let the assistant know what town you would like your donation to go to.

Donations of non-perishable food with long use-by dates can be made to the Thrift Shop.

An easy way to help the Society support those most in need is to donate items in new or good condition to the Thrift Shop for resale. Items which can be accepted include clothes, shoes, bags, accessories, unused gifts, jewellery, books (in very good condition), china, kitchen and homewares, ornaments, pictures, soft furnishings, cushions, throws, bed linen, curtains, school uniforms, communion outfits, wedding dresses.

Please note that electrical or battery-operated items, children's car seats, pillows, duvets, toys and broken or damaged goods cannot be accepted.

How To Get Help

Anyone who is in need of once-off or short term financial assistance can phone 087 6900218 or email svpdonegaltown@gmail.com where they will be treated with respect, dignity and with full regard to confidentiality.