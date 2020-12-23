Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Help from a Donegal society - how to help and how to ask for help with your financial worries

The Society of the St Vincent de Paul is there for those in need this Christmas

worry

You can support the St Vincent de Paul locally or avail of help if you need it

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

This has been a difficult year for everyone due to Covid-19. 

It has brought financial and other hardship to individuals, families and the business community alike. 

The Donegal Town Society of the Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) has therefore not made its traditional annual fundraising appeal. 

However, the Society is facing increased requests for assistance and is doing its best to meet those demands while operating within all the restrictions brought about by Covid-19. 

This has meant that its usual sources of funding through the operation of the Thrift Shop on Water Street and church gate collections have been curtailed.

The Society is therefore calling on people in the community who are in a position to lend a helping hand to those in need to please do so.

How To Help

Financial donations can be made by handing them into the Thrift Shop or St Patrick's Parish Centre during its opening times; by phoning 087 6900218 or emailing svpdonegaltown@gmail.com or making contact through Facebook; by donating via credit or debit car to svp.ie/donate by simply entering the town name in the box marked 'Specific Location to help' or by phoning an SVP central number 0818 176 176 and let the assistant know what town you would like your donation to go to.

Donations of non-perishable food with long use-by dates can be made to the Thrift Shop.

An easy way to help the Society support those most in need is to donate items in new or good condition to the Thrift Shop for resale. Items which can be accepted include clothes, shoes, bags, accessories, unused gifts, jewellery, books (in very good condition), china, kitchen and homewares, ornaments, pictures, soft furnishings, cushions, throws, bed linen, curtains, school uniforms, communion outfits, wedding dresses. 

Please note that electrical or battery-operated items, children's car seats, pillows, duvets, toys and broken or damaged goods cannot be accepted.

How  To Get Help

Anyone who is in need of once-off or short term financial assistance can phone 087 6900218 or email svpdonegaltown@gmail.com where they will be treated with respect, dignity and with full regard to confidentiality.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie