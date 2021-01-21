Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Water service disruption affecting a number of areas across Donegal

Supply is affected in several towns and traffic management is also in place

Work ongoing to restore water supply to parts of Ardee

Works ongoing to restore water supply to parts of Ardee

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Water outages are being experienced in several locations around County Donegal.

Ballyshannon

Repairs to a burst water main are causing supply disruptions to Bachelors Walk, Ballyshannon and surrounding areas.

Irish Water is estimating that the work will be completed by early afternoon it may take up to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return. 

Anyone looking for an update can do so at www.water.ie using the reference number DON00028060.

Donegal Town

Irish Water is currently investigating reports of a supply disruption to Marian Villas, The Mullins and surrounding areas in Donegal Town. The cause of the outage has not yet been identified. More Information to follow.

Maas

Leak detection works which took place earlier today caused supply disruptions to Maas and surrounding areas.

Irish Water says the works are now complete but it may take up to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return. 

Anyone looking for an update can do so at www.water.ie using the reference number DON00027948.

Ramelton

Step testing may cause supply disruptions to Castleshanaghan, Ardrumman, Killycreen, Ramelton and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan is in place for the duration of these works.

Works are scheduled to be carried out until 6pm on January 21.

Irish Water recommends allowing two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.

Anyone looking for an update can do so at www.water.ie using the reference number DON00028034.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie