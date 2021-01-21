Water service disruption affecting a number of areas across Donegal

Water outages are being experienced in several locations around County Donegal.

Ballyshannon

Repairs to a burst water main are causing supply disruptions to Bachelors Walk, Ballyshannon and surrounding areas.

Irish Water is estimating that the work will be completed by early afternoon it may take up to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.

Anyone looking for an update can do so at www.water.ie using the reference number DON00028060.

Donegal Town

Irish Water is currently investigating reports of a supply disruption to Marian Villas, The Mullins and surrounding areas in Donegal Town. The cause of the outage has not yet been identified. More Information to follow.

Maas

Leak detection works which took place earlier today caused supply disruptions to Maas and surrounding areas.

Irish Water says the works are now complete but it may take up to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.

Anyone looking for an update can do so at www.water.ie using the reference number DON00027948.

Ramelton

Step testing may cause supply disruptions to Castleshanaghan, Ardrumman, Killycreen, Ramelton and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan is in place for the duration of these works.

Works are scheduled to be carried out until 6pm on January 21.

Irish Water recommends allowing two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.

Anyone looking for an update can do so at www.water.ie using the reference number DON00028034.