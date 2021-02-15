More than 150 participants from Donegal in "Clear Customs" training to date

More than 150 participants from Donegal have undertaken or are in the process of undertaking "Clear Customs" training to date, it emerged this week.

The news comes as the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, welcomed confirmation by his colleagues Ministers Harris and Collins that Brexit customs supports will be extended to businesses for the first quarter of the year.

Since the beginning of this year, businesses, trading either with or through Great Britain, are subject to a range of new customs formalities and other regulatory requirements.

These supports offer virtual training for staff on how to effectively complete a customs declaration and avoid the challenges.

The Ministers also announced a new 2-day online specialised course for those directly involved in the agriculture import and export sector, created in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture.

Minister McConalogue said: "The challenges of Brexit are front and centre of business planning in the first months of 2021.

“This training is invaluable to those businesses that import or export goods in or out of the UK and will make businesses aware of the particular customs declarations needed.”

Uptake

Over 3,000 people have undertaken or are in the process of undertaking the "Clear Customs" training to date.

And 232 participants have enrolled in the module designed for the agriculture import and export sector.

Clear Customs from Skillnet Ireland is an initiative to support Irish companies trading with and through Great Britain in developing the capacity to deal with new customs requirements arising from Brexit. Participants that successfully complete this free Clear Customs training are eligible for a QQI Level 6 Certificate in Customs Clearance Procedures awarded.