Donegal right of way delay probed

Progress on the taking in charge of a small piece of road in College Farm Road, Letterkenny has come to public attention again.
Cllr Ciaran Brogan called for an update on the matter at the recent meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District.
He was told for the taking charge process to commence a public right of way must be established.
"We are currently in the process of attempting to establish a public right of way. When this is process is completed we will commence the taking in charge process," said the official response.
