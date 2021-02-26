WEATHER: A look at what is in store for Donegal over the coming days

Any frost and mist will clear quickly this morning to give a largely dry day with just isolated showers.

There will be some good sunny spells throughout the morning but cloud will increase, bringing rain and drizzle to the west coast this evening.

Temperatures will reach around 10ºC in moderate southerly winds, which will be fresh to strong in coastal areas of the county.

Rain and drizzle will push in off the Atlantic tonight, becoming light and patchy as it spreads eastwards to leave clearer conditions later in the night.

Overnight temperatures will range from 4ºC to 7ºC in light southwest or variable breezes. Mist and fog will form by dawn.

Any mist and fog will soon clear on Saturday morning, giving way to a dry day with variable cloud and sunshine. Temperaturs are expected to reach 10ºC or 11ºC in light southerly or variable breezes.

Sunday looks set to be bright and sunny for much of the day with temperatures of around 9ºC 10 11ºC in light, variable breezes.