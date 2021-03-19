Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Redouble efforts for Down syndrome children - TD

"Unfortunately, there is a chronic shortage of therapists in each HSE region"

Redouble efforts for Down syndrome children - TD

Marian Harkin TD

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

“We must redouble our efforts to ensure proper early intervention with adequate support for children with Down syndrome.”

This was stated by Independent TD for Sligo/Leitrim/North Roscommon and South Donegal, Marian Harkin on the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day, yesterday March 18,

“Early intervention is crucial for children with Down syndrome, and this must include services such as speech and language therapy and occupational therapy.

"Unfortunately, there is a chronic shortage of therapists in each HSE region to assist these children in their early years.

"Early intervention provides them with the foundation to lead independent lives and to achieve their full potential.

"Every parent wants this for their children, and it is unjust and inhumane if we leave some children behind because of lack of services,” she said.

The most recent figures showed that almost 21,000 children were still awaiting a first-time assessment for occupational therapy – more than half of those had been waiting more than a year,

“At the end of 2020, there were 16,446 children awaiting an initial speech and language assessment, including almost 4,000 children who have been waiting for at least a year,” she stated.

She added: “We urgently need to find solutions, and this will require both short and long term planning. In the short-term we need to return therapists to their intervention role because many therapists are tied up doing assessment of need.

"With the chronic shortage of therapists, we need to ensure they can all provide these vitally necessary services, and we must employ other staff to carry out assessment of need for services”.

Calling for a tripling of the number of therapists, she said that there had to be adequate college places available in order to have a steady flow of newly qualified therapists.

“We also need to ensure that positions are attractive enough in order to retain our therapists. We also need greater investment in these services, but it’s money well spent because it means more and more people with Down syndrome can live independent lives and can access employment and not require State care or intervention for all of their lives,” she said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie