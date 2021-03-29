Donegal ETB to receive €435k funding

Donegal ETB is to receive substantial funding under the further education capital grants programme. It is to receive a total of €435k.

Welcoming the announcement, Minster Charlie McConalogue acknowledged hi government colleagues, Minister Simon Harris (Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science) and Minister Niall Collins (Minister of State for Skills and Further Education).

Minister McConalogue said: "The investment announced today of just over €8 million nationally forms part of Project Ireland 2040 and will be provided via SOLAS for the delivery of small-scale and necessary infrastructure and improvement works, and for the purchase of equipment.

"Under this funding programme, ETBs will be in a position to make decisions around small-scale FET investment priorities locally, and to ensure that projects can be advanced quickly and efficiently.

"The grant also allows ETBs an opportunity to consider future accommodation needs and to procure professional expertise to conduct condition surveys of existing buildings, with a view to a strategic approach to estate planning and development.

"In addition, funding has been provided for the introduction of an emergency health and safety works programme and further detail will be announced in the coming days. This is much welcomed funding which will help Donegal ETB to continue its great work in providing further education and training in Donegal," concluded Minister McConalogue.