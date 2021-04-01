Iconic Donegal beach to undergo major works

Contact
Ballymastocker beach will see the removalof its two rocky promontories at its southern end
Donegal’s iconic Ballymastocker beach is soon to undergo major works to remove the two rocky promontories at its southern end.
The three kilometre shoreline at Portsalon - once voted the second most beautiful beach in the world by The Observer newspaper - has been selected by the Department of Shoreline and Beaches for improvement works under its Coastal Zone strategy plan.
Speaking earlier today, Thursday, April 1, Professor Angela O’Riley from the department stated: “This particular coastal zone is of great significance to Donegal, containing important resources that provide economic, recreational, aesthetic and conservation benefits.
"The Ballymastocker upgrade will remove the unsightly promontories that have for years blighted the appearance of what is otherwise a naturally beautiful beach.”
Professor O’Riley also stated that the rock removed from the beach is to be reused as hardcore for new camper van facilities adjacent to the facility. Costing €750,000, the work will begin in July.
Not everyone in the Fanad peninsula is happy with the development.
Steve MacSweeney from the recently formed Friends Of Our Landscape was scathing of the proposed development, stating: “The view of Ballymastocker and Portsalon from Knockalla is one of the most photographed in Donegal, and the rock formations that jut out have been part of the natural landscape for thousands of years
Removing them for aesthetic reasons is as daft as a second coat of paint.”
"What devastating news to get on April 1," said one bemused local.
