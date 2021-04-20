Donegal students encouraged to check out Sligo IT events

Students from Donegal intending to attend IT Sligo at some stage in the future will be focusing on its upcoming Open Day and the launch of two new courses there.

The Open Day will be held online on Saturday, April 24 from 10am to 2pm and offers an information packed day for anyone planning on going to college this year.

With virtual tours, live Q&As and course videos there’ll be lots to check out. A team of academics and support staff will be live online to help students find the right course for them.

Potential students will be informed on accommodation, student life and grants. They will also have the opportunity to hear from current IT Sligo students, lecturers and support team.

Last year the Institute of Technology Sligo was ranked in the top five best performing universities in Ireland by U-Multirank, out-scoring larger universities including Trinity and University College Dublin in the independent report.

It has also been ranked in the top 10 by the Sunday Times Good University Guide.

IT Sligo continues to work with GMIT and LYIT towards a Technological University next year, which will make it the largest third-level institute along the west coast. This will mean all new students will therefore graduate from a University from next year.

Potential students can register for a chance win a set of AirPods: https://www.itsligo.ie/cao/registeropenday/

This week will also see the launch of two new courses. This Tuesday evening, April 20 at 6pm, a new level 8 degree in Law and Business will be launched online by Michelle O’Boyle, former president of the Law Society of Ireland and David Minton, director with the Northern and Western Regional Assembly.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, April 21 6pm a new degree in Marketing at level 7 and 8 will be launched in a live webinar with guest speakers Gavin Hanley, sales manager, Google Sweden and a graduate, Emma Gilroy Hamilton, senior director, head of global customer operations at AdRoll.

These new programmes will ensure students are best prepared for the changing business landscape and to ensure they have the necessary skills to stand out from the crowd.

For more information on these events please visit itsligo.ie/events