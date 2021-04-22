New IRA admits responsibility for attempted bomb attack on a PSNI officer in Co Derry

Contact
An explosive device was left near the car of the police officer at her home near Dungiven at the weekend
The New IRA has admitted it was responsible for an attempted bomb attack on a female PSNI in Co Derry.
An explosive device was attached to a container of flammable liquid near the car of the police officer at her home near Dungiven at the weekend.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the device was left at the point where the officer's three-year-old daughter normally sits.
Police have branded the attack sickening and a host of local politicians have condemned the incident.
The Irish News is reporting that the New IRA has admitted they were behind the attack.
The paper says that in a statement the paramilitary group said it planted the device, which was attached to a fuel container, at Ballyquin Road.
The statement, which was signed T O'Neill, said it will continue to target the security forces.
