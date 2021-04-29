Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Gardaí appeal to anyone who wishes to report a mother and baby home crime to get in touch

Louth Gardaí warn Ardee residents about thefts from vehicles

Anyone who wishes to report a mother and baby home crime is encouraged to do so

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

An Garda Síochána has today appealed to anyone who wishes to report a crime relating to a pregnancy and/or abuse involving their stay at a Mother and Baby Home to contact them.

To support the reporting of such crimes a dedicated email address is in place - MotherandBabyHomes@garda.ie, along with a confidential freephone number – 1800 555 222.

Anyone contacting An Garda Síochána on such matters will receive personal contact within 48 hours.
 
An Garda Síochána say they are fully aware of the profound impact on the lives of those who were in Mother and Baby Homes and the concerns of the wider public on how Mother and Baby Homes operated.
 
An Garda Síochána is inviting anyone who was the victim of a criminal act arising out of the Mother and Baby Homes, or who has information likely to assist an investigation into a criminal act committed at a Mother and Baby Home, to please come forward and report this.
 
For the purpose of reporting to An Garda Síochána, the following options are available:
 
1.       By emailing MotherandBabyHomes@garda.ie
2.       By phoning the Garda Child Sexual Abuse Reporting Line on 1800 555 222. This is a confidential and free service available 24/7
3.       Calling to your local Garda Station
 
An Garda Síochána are assuring people that they will deal with any matters reported by complainants in a sensitive manner and will, where possible, progress matters through investigation. 
 
A spokesperson said: "While it is our intention to effectively deal with all complaints and information received, there will be limitations as to the action we can take in some cases due to matters such as the loss of evidence over time or suspects and/or witnesses being deceased.

"Where these factors are present, An Garda Síochána will diligently explain such limitations to complainants."
 
A dedicated team in An Garda Síochána has reviewed the report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission to determine whether information in the report could form the basis for commencing criminal investigations.
 
"Having carefully considered the Commission Report, An Garda Síochána is of the view that there is insufficient detail in the report to commence criminal investigation at this moment," said the spokesperson.

"The report is anonymised and any proper investigation would not be possible without identification of individual parties affected by specific occurrences.
 
"As such, An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone with information about crimes at Mother and Baby Homes to make contact with them so that such crimes can be investigated where possible."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie