Grab your camera and get snapping around Donegal

The Clean Coasts’ 12th annual Love Your Coast photography competition is now open for entries.

Capture the uniqueness of our coastal communities, environments, or waterways and you have till 9am on August 30 to submit your best images.

Last year’s third-place entry in the Coastal Landscape category 'Incoming Rain' was submitted by Pawel Zygmunt and taken Glencolmcille.

With some of the most spectacular coastlines in the world, make sure you bring your camera as you explore the Irish coast this summer and capture its beauty.

There is a prize fund of €5,000, up for grabs across five categories: Coastal Heritage, Coastal Landscape, People and the Coast, Wildlife and the Coast and finally a new category Creativity and the Coast.

The competition receives thousands of entries that fit happily into the existing categories, but it also receives pictures that transcend categories or labels and are simply stunning pieces of art in their own right.

"We want to take the opportunity to facilitate the creatives amongst us to showcase their capacity to create beauty and joy with this new category, said a spokesperson for the organisers.

Every year this competition draws a large amount of interest from Ireland’s amateur photographers, coastal enthusiasts, and the conservation-minded.

There is a diverse range of categories ensuring there is something for everyone.

This year across all the categories the judges are also encouraging photographers to explore new methods and angles in capturing the coastal regions and wildlife and would discourage photographing of locations and species that have been heavily submitted in previous years.

The Love Your Coast competition aims to celebrate Ireland’s diverse waters by capturing its stunning coastline, beautiful beaches, epic cliff faces, and raging rivers.

Working with communities on the ground, Clean Coasts’ mission is to help foster pride in the coastline, supporting Clean Coasts communities, groups, and volunteers to tackle issues affecting their local area.

This competition provides an opportunity to view the coast and our waterways that the Clean Coasts programme works to protect from a completely different perspective and see the beauty captured therein.

Visit https://cleancoasts.org/our-initiatives/love-your-coast/ to find out more about the competition and how to enter.

Submissions opened at 6pm today, May 4.