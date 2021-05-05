Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Welcome for prospective completion of Greencastle Breakwater

'Full potential of Greencastle must now be realised' - says Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD

Greencastle Harbour

'Full potential of Greencastle must now be realised' - says Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Prospective completion of the "long delayed" Greencastle Harbour Breakwater Project has been welcomed in Donegal.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said the "full potential of Greencastle must now be realised".

The Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine congratulated the Greencastle Harbour Users Group and the local community for their long campaign, saying "this news must now lead to the full potential of Greencastle Harbour to generate jobs and wealth through fisheries and tourism, being realised".

Deputy Mac Lochlainn added: "This news is long overdue. It was an absolute scandal that well over €10 million of public money had been invested in a Breakwater that lay half finished for ten years.

"I have challenged Minister after Minister on this, right up until recent days. I thank Minister Charlie McConalogue, my fellow local TD for finally ensuring that this scandal has been righted and I heartily congratulate the local community, led by the Greencastle Harbour Users Group on their long campaign to get to this day. 

"It is vital now to ensure that the completion of the Breakwater leads to the full potential of Greencastle Harbour being realised. We need tens of millions of further investment in the Harbour to secure its future as an important fisheries harbour and to develop its tourism potential.

"Killybegs has shown the real potential of fisheries and more recently tourism to create jobs and wealth. We need to get behind the local leaders in Greencastle and North Inishowen, who have the vision to do the same for their communities too," said Deputy Mac Lochlainn.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie