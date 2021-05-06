Contact

Cross-Border Workers Coalition welcomes New Ireland Commission

"Today’s announcement illustrates the fundamental re-think needed"

Conor Dowds, co-chair of the Cross-Border Workers Coalition

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Cross-Border Workers Coalition has welcomed today's announcement of the formation of the Social Democratic and Labour Party’s New Ireland Commission.

Reacting to the news Conor Dowds, co-chair of the Cross-Border Workers Coalition, said this was progress.

"Bringing together civic, community and business leaders from across the island, today’s panel announcement illustrates the fundamental re-think needed to build a prosperous all-island economy that works for all.

“As the Commission addresses pressing economic and societal challenges, the rights and interests of cross-border workers must be considered.

"Restrictive cross-border tax laws in the Republic of Ireland can impose a ‘double tax’ on cross-border workers, who live in the Republic but work in NI, seeking to work-from-home.
"This financial penalty is disadvantaging employees, damaging border communities and deterring investment into our towns and cities,” he said.

Mr Dowds pointed out that border communities are the backbone of the all-island economy, and this initiative presents a significant opportunity to have their voices heard.

"Challenging unfair tax laws, which can deny modern working practises to thousands of cross-border workers, should be a first step towards a better, new Ireland,” he said.

