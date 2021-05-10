Coast Guard reveals the reason behind increased night flights in the skies above Donegal

Contact
The crew have been carrying out night flights over Donegal to train with night vision goggles
There has been a notable increase in night-flights by the Rescue 118 Coast Guard helicopter over Donegal and the north west region.
Naturally, this has at times led to concern that searches were being conducted or that the crew was responding to emergency situations. While that is often the case, a number of recent night flights have been training exercises with night vision goggles.
A spokesperson said: "Rescue 118 has been training with night vision goggles for the last few months. This is why we have been carrying out a lot of flights around the various landing pads at Letterkenny, Sligo and Mayo University hospitals and around Strandhill. Sorry for all the noise and thank you for your patience!
"The crew of Rescue 118 would like to thank all the crews of the Inishbofin Ferry, The Arranmore Ferry and the security at all the hospital pads who facilitate us.
"A big thank you must go to the air traffic controllors and fire service of Sligo Airport. These guys keep us safe and refuel Rescue 118 every-time we land no matter what time of the night or weather and our engineers keeping two helicopters in the air."
