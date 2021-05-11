Van set on fire in Drumkeen

Gardaí are looking for information following a deliberate attempt to set a van on fire in Drumkeen.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.25am on Thursday last, May 6 in the townland of Callan.

Both the gardaí and fire services were alerted to the fact a van was on fire at the entrance to a property.

It is believed the van was set alight deliberately .

Gardaí want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time, noticed anything suspicious or have dash cam footage of this incident to contact Letterkenny Garda Station at (074) 9167100