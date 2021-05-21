Search our Archive

Donegal firm nominated for two Celebrant Industry Awards

Gráinne McGibney from Atlantic Vows from Dunkineely needs your vote today

Wedding celebrant Gráinne McGibney, centre, joins another happy couple in marriage

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Wedding celebrant Gráinne McGibney from Atlantic Vows from Dunkineely, has been nominated for the Most Unique Ceremony and Best Client Service in the 2021 The Celebrant Industry Awards (TCIA)

This is hosted by The Celebrant Directory, an online hub full of glittering inspiration for those in search of celebrant-led ceremonies and celebrants.

As an industry first, these global awards are set to recognize those delivering excellence as nominated by fellow celebrant colleagues, industry suppliers, couples and families.

Voting is open now to the public and closes today, Friday, May 21, before being reviewed and judged by an independent panel made up of industry experts.

Gráinne said she is so excited and honoured to be nominated for these awards.

"I love bringing couples the freedom and the creativity to think outside of the box and make their ceremonies exactly what they want, whether it be including friends or families or pets or including rituals like Time Capsules or Handfasting.

"It’s about making the ceremony extra special and of course I love personalizing it with all the smaller details with personalized vow booklets, embroidered ribbons and suppliers like water and tissues to help with any happy tears”

Founder of TCIA and The Celebrant Directory, Jennifer Claire Constant said: “I am so excited to finally launch these awards to shout loudly about our fantastic Celebrant community and really recognize the talent we have.”

She continued: “The past year has shown how integral Celebrants are within the funeral and weddings industry, working and supporting families through life-changing events. I’m really proud of how our members have come together and have made a difference in times of such hardship in
2020-21.”

To Vote for Gráinne click on the below link
https://www.thecelebrantdirectory.com/awards/

The winners will be announced and notified on Monday, May 31.

For more information on Grainne from Atlantic Vows check out her website
www.atlanticvows.com or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AtlanticVows/ )
or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/atlanticvows/?hl=en)

