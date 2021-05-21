Search our Archive

Organisers of one of Donegal's best-known shows take 'difficult decision' to cancel

The team behind the show do not wish to put people at risk with a large event

Cancelled

The show has been cancelled for the second year in a row

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

For the second year in a row, the Ardara Agricultural Show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Many event organisers in Donegal are holding out on making decisions in the hope that the vaccine rollout and the easing of restrictions will mean plans can go ahead.

However, there is still much uncertainty and some have taken the decision to cancel in order to ensure safety.

A spokesperson for the Ardara Show said: "It is with a heavy heart to the organising committee of The South West Donegal Agricultural & Industrial Show that we have had to come to the difficult decision to cancel this year’s much loved Show again.

"With restrictions only slowly easing, we do not want to take the unnecessary risk of putting on a large event that may jeopardise the health and safety of our great community.

"We are deeply sorry for the disappointment this will cause, but we are sure everyone understands that protecting our community and visitors is our number one priority."

There is a little bit of good news, as some show categories will be open for an online competition.

The spokesperson said: "For now we are organising a small online Ardara Show like in 2020 for selected classes."

Details of this will be released shortly.

