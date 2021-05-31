Donegal patients attending emergency department at LUH are facing extremely long delays

Letterkenny University Hospital
The ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems continues to have a considerable impact on hospital services at Letterkenny University Hospital.
Patients attending the Emergency Department are facing extremely long delays as the radiology, laboratory and pharmacy systems are not up and running.
Essential services like blood tests and diagnostic services are taking much longer to operate than usual, using manual processes which is significantly increasing turnaround times for patients.
In a statement issued today, the Saolta University Health Care Group said: "Patients needing urgent care will be prioritised. We ask patients to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.
"Where possible patients should bring their existing patient number or hospital number with them when they come to the hospital or any letter that they have received from the hospital as this will contain information which will make it easier to find existing medical records."
The Saolta University Health Care Group apologised for the long waiting times that patients are currently facing.
