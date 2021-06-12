Donegal County Council disappointed over Stobart Air decision

The Cathaoirleach of the Council, Cllr. Rena Donaghey has said that Donegal Airport is a critical access point for business and tourism related travellers, as well as locals travelling to and from Dublin.

It was announced earlier today that all Aer Lingus regional flights operated by Stobart Air have been cancelled with immediate effect after Stobart Air announced it had ceased operations.

Councillor Donaghey said:"The council has been in contact with the management of Donegal Airport this morning and understands that work on identifying options to have a replacement carrier for the Dublin route is a priority for the Department of Transport and that the Airport will work closely with them on this in the coming days."

She added that the council will continue to support and work with the airport to ensure that it retains its place as the preferred airport of choice for people travelling to Glasgow as well as using Dublin for both final destination and through travel to other international areas served from there.