Complaints to Garda ombudsman about Donegal gardaí almost double

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) received 105 complaints about gardaí in the Donegal division last year.

The figure, contained in the Gsoc’s annual report for 2020, has almost doubled from 2019 when 57 complaints were received.

Nationally, a total of 1,955 complaints were opened in 2020, an 11 per cent increase on the 2019 figure of 1,756.

Gsoc says it is likely that increased interaction between members of the public and gardaí tasked with enforcing Covid-19 restrictions was a factor in the increase. The 1,955 complaints contained 3,089 allegations. A complaint may contain more than one allegation.

The figures include complaints made to Gsoc by members of the public and referrals made to Gsoc by the Garda commissioner.

The greatest number of allegations were recorded against gardaí in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR), as could be expected given the population and police activity in the capital. The highest numbers came from DMR North with 251 allegations and DMR West with 247 allegations. In 2019, DMR North and DMR South Central had the highest number of allegations. Outside the DMR, Cork City and Louth respectively were the divisions with the highest number of allegations made against gardaí in 2020.

Gsoc received 43 referrals from the Garda commissioner which arise where the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person or persons. Two of the referrals related to the Donegal division.