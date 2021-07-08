Donegal's rising star looking forward to live gigs

Belying the darkness of his debut album, Cold Toast, young Inishowen singer – songwriter, George Houston, is optimistically looking forward to live gigs and touring Ireland, when current restrictions lift.

George's first live gig is supporting Ardara's Tanya McCole, At The Pavilion, in Rathmullan House, as part of the Earagail Arts Festival, on Sunday, July 25, at 8.00pm, and he cannot wait.

George said it was coming up to a month since the release of Cold Toast, which is available on CD and all of the streaming services.

The Burt native added: “I drew inspiration for Cold Toast from many sources. It covers a lot of topics: depression, dying and relationships. A lot of it is sad and a lot of it focuses on some darker subjects

“The title track of the album is a metaphor for something that initially seems lovely and warm and intriguing, yet turns out to be cold and harsh and not as tasty as you thought it would be.

“I wanted the song to be really happy so people would think, 'Oh this is going to be a happy album' but then, just like that song, the rest of the album is a little bit sad and listeners think, 'Ah, OK, not so happy then'.

“Cold Toast is dark, I think, because when I am with people, that is when I am most happy, and I am not going to start writing a song when I am with people.

“However, when I am alone, I am sometimes thinking about sadder subjects. It is also when I have the space to write a songs, bad timing for me, unless I find a friend who wants to write a song with me.”

Releasing an album was top of George's list of things he wanted to do before he turned 20.

Three of the songs were recorded at Blast Furnace Recording Studio in Derry with Orri McBrearty. The remaining 10 songs were recorded at Full Tilt Studios with Tommy Connolly.

He said: “I was really happy with the response to Cold Toast. It was Ocean FM's Album of the Week. I was interviewed in the local newspapers and Not Bad, the online blog for Western Music in Ireland.

“It also got more than 17, 000 streams on Spotify. I think it is class the album is being listened to that many times and people are still listening to it.

“I also recently played the Alone Together Festival in An Grianán Theatre, which was loads of fun, getting out and performing live, even if it was just the studio people in there and there wasn't a live audience. The big, empty theatre was a bit spooky but it was an amazing experience.

“I am also playing the Earagail Arts Festival, supporting Tanya McCole. Tanya is an amazing musician who has played with Shane McGowan, and loads of other talented performers.

“I am very excited to be supporting such an acclaimed artist. We have a similar Folk - Country type of style so, hopefully I will complement her,.”

George is making more music, which will, hopefully be released in a few months.

He is also thinking of pursuing apprenticeship with a sound engineer or music production at the start of next year.

“Ideally,” he said, “I am hoping to get some gigs when restrictions are lifted. I will be able to play live music and hopefully do a wee route around Ireland playing in some pubs. Doing some live gigs would be class.

George Houston can be contacted at: georgehoustonarts@gmail.com