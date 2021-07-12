Man arrested in connection with hit and run in Donegal is charged with road traffic offences

A 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a road traffic collision in Lifford in the early hours of Sunday morning has appeared in court charged with road traffic offences.

Laura Connolly (34) died after being struck by a white van on the N15 at Townparks, Lifford at around 2.45am on Sunday. She had been returning to her home in Lifford after a night out with friends. Gardaí said the van did not remain at the scene.

Sean Connaughton with an address at 104 Doolargy Avenue, Dundalk appeared at Letterkenny District Court on Monday afternoon.

Garda Derek Connaughton told the court he arrested Mr Connaughton at 1.47pm on Sunday at Letterkenny garda station on suspicion of hit and run causing death or serious injury.

Garda Connaughton told Judge Deirdre Gearty that on  Monday at 1.13pm he charged Mr Connaughton with driving without a license and driving with no insurance at Townparks, Lifford on July 11. He made no reply to the charges.

Mr Connaughton has been released on bail on conditions that include that he lives at an agreed address and signs on at a garda station.

Solicitor for Mr Connaughton Frank Dorrian said the charges were part of a wider investigation.

The case was adjourned until October 18.

