Donegal gets funding as it gears up National Bike Week

Donegal is getting ready for 2021 National Bike Week which takes place from Sunday, September 12th to Monday, September 18th.

Donegal Sports Partnership (DSP), through Donegal County Council, has secured funding from the Department of Transport to support a limited number of participatory cycling events during National Bike Week.

The main objective of National Bike Week, which was launched in 2009, is to provide support to clubs and organisations that are interested in hosting events that encourage people of all ages and abilities to cycle.

The deadline for applications is Monday, August 9th.

The fund is open to sports clubs, community organisations, disability groups, schools and workplace organisations.

All events looking to be considered for inclusion must take place during National Bike Week.

Events must be free to participate in, not-for-profit and accessible to all. Events must be Covid-19 compliant to ensure the safety of all participants.

Looking ahead to National Bike Week, Karen Guthrie, DSP Community Sports Development Officer, said events eligible for grant assistance must emphasise participation.

"Bike Week really is a great opportunity to celebrate cycling. In previous years we've had every kind of cyclist taking part - from those that were learning for the first time and those that hadn't cycled in 40 years, to the more experienced cyclists that cycle every week with their club. There is something for everyone during National Bike Week," she explained.

"When planning events, we are asking organisers to consider targeting audiences that are particularly hard to engage such as older adults, men, women and teenagers," she added.

"Cycling has really taken off again in Donegal and there are many more leisure cyclists out on the roads and trails over the last 16 months since the start of the pandemic. National Bike Week is an ideal event for this type of cyclist to get involved in. There has been a gradual increase in local groups taking part in National Bike Week in recent years in Donegal. Hopefully, that trend will continue this year," Karen said.

The deadline for submission of applications is 5 pm on Monday, August 9th. Applications should be emailed to karen@activedonegal.com or posted to Donegal Sports Partnership, Riverfront House, Pearse Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.