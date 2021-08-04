LOCATED: Missing Donegal man found

Michael Stapleton
Missing Fahan man, 27-year-old Michael Stapleton, has been found.
Gardaí earlier alerted the public to the fact he had been missing from his home since Tuesday August 3 but a short time ago said he has been located safe and well.
"We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter. No further media action is required," a garda spokesperson said.
