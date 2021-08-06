Was your organisation allocated money under the Community Enhancement Programme today?

Donegal received an allocation of €159,461 from the Department under the under the 2021 Community Enhancement Programme.programme.
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD, have today announced the successful projects earlier today.
Here is the full list of organisations who have benefited from the allocations:
Donegal Bay Sub Aqua Club Donegal €5,000
Cully Hall Committee Tullybrook €5,000
CLG Chill Charta Kilcar €5,000
Cóiste An Halla Mhóir Dungloe Dungloe €5,000
Comharchumann Forbartha & Fostaíochta Árainn Mhóir Arranmore Island €5,000
Coiste Forbartha an Fhál Carraigh Falcarragh €5,000
Illies Community Development ASS Carndonagh €5,000
Carigans Tidy Town Group Carrigans €7,091
Glengad Community Association Glengad €7,091
Letterkenny Rovers Letterkenny €7,404
Gaeil Fhanada/ Fanad Gaels GAA Club Portsalon €5,000
Whitestrand United Football Club Rathmullan €6,000
Curragh Athletic FC Killygordon €5,000
Robert Emmet's GAA Club Castlefinn Castlefin €5,000
Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce Ballybofey €5,000
St Nauls GAA (CLG Naomh Naille ) Mountcharles €640
Bruckless Community Centre CLG Brucklesss €869
Liquid Therapy Ballyshannon €869
Cashelard Community Development Ballyshannon €869
Club Iomartha Theilinn Teelin €869
Rockfield Community Co Op Ltd Ballyshannon €869
G.R.A.S.P. Life foundation (Greater Responsibility & Awareness
of Suicide Prevention) Ballyshannon €869
Bluestack Centre and Hostel/Drimarone Development CLG Letterbarrow €869
Killybegs Men's Shed Killybegs €758
Coiste Forbartha na Carraige Carrick €869
Donegal Railway Heritage Centre Donegal Town €728
Coiste Ionad Pobail Theilinn Teelin €869
Killybegs Information Office Killybegs €869
Killybegs Rowing Club Brucklesss €869
Naomh Ultan CLG Dunkineely €869
Trustees of Leghawny Hall CLG Donegal Town €869
Dunkineely Community Centre Dunkineely €869
Dunkineely Community Ltd Dunkineely €869
Coiste Forbartha Ceantair Mhín an Aoire Carrick €869
Comhairle Paroiste Gleann Cholm Cille Glencomcille €869
Mná Phort Mhaise Gortahork €365
An tSean Bheairic Falcarragh €826
St Connell's Museum and Heritage Centre Glenties €826
St Columbas Community Development Group Burtonport €826
Downstrands Family Resource Centre Kilclooney €826
Rosses Mens Shed Meenamara €826
Coiste Halla Naomh Bride Madavagh €826
Coiste Cultúrtha, Loch An Iúir Loch An Iúir €826
Donegal Playmatters CLG (Playmatters) Dungloe €826
Sciobál na bhfear (Men's Shed) Ghaoth Dobhair €826
Cosite Forbartha Éadan Fhionn Fhraoigh Edeninfagh €826
Cumann Forbartha - An Dúchoraigh (Doochary Development) Doochary €826
Cumann Traenach na Gaeltachta Láir Baile Na Finne €826
Sciobál Ban naRosann (Rosses Womens Shed) Dungloe €826
Forbairt na Rosann Dungloe €826
Dungloe Tidy Towns Dungloe €826
Coiste Forbartha Mín na Leice €826
CDP na Rosann CTR Dungloe €826
Fintown Harps AFC Fintown €826
Scioból an Phobail Anagaire €826
Carrowmenagh Community Centre Ltd Carndonagh €1,000
Spaoi agus Sport Carndonagh €1,000
Raymochy Historical Society Manorcunningham Manorcunningham €850
Illies Celtic F.C Buncana €1,000
Inch Hall Community Organisation Inch €900
Wild Inishowen Buncrana €1,000
Buncrana Youth & Community Dev. Co. Buncrana €1,000
Inishowen Beekeeper's Association Carndonagh €1,000
Naomh Padraig, Uisce Chaoin Muff €962
Naomh Colmcille GAA Newtowncunningham €1,000
Newtowncunningham Orange Hall Newtowncunningham €999
Inishowen Community Media Network (ICMN) Buncrana €1,000
Gleneely Colts F.C. Sports & Leisure Club Ltd Gleneely €1,000
Swilly/Mulroy Community Development CO -OP Society Ltd Fanad €1,000
Rathmullan Enteprise Group Ltd Rathmullan €1,000
Rathmullan & District Resource Centre CLG Rathmullan €1,000
Coole Cranford Community Centre Cranford €1,000
Letterkenny Boxing Club Letterkenny €1,000
Kilmacrennan Men's Shed Kilmacrennan €1,000
Swilly Hiking Club Letterkenny €688
Cancer Care West Letterkenny €1,000
Fanad Day Centre Fanad €1,000
Letterkennys Men's Shed Letterkenny €896
Ramelton Tidy Towns Ramelton €1,000
Letterkenny C.D.P Letterkenny €904
Alcohol Forum Ireland Letterkenny €1,000
Letterkenny Community Centre CLG Letterkenny €1,000
Raphoe Tidy Towns Raphoe €944
ABC Centre Lifford €944
Lifford /Clonleigh Resource Centre CLG Lifford €944
Lifford Association Tourism Commerce Heritage CLG Lifford €850
Twin Towns ABC Ballybofey €944
St. Johnston Orange Lodge LOL 992 St Johnston €944
Raphoe Community Sports Development Company Ltd Raphoe €944
Planet Youth Ballybofey €944
Lifford Celtic FC Lifford €944
The BASE Enterprise Centre/BASICC Stranorlar €944
Raphoe Cathedral Hall Management Committee Company Ltd by guarantee ( No. 362337) Raphoe €944
Thiepval Memorial LOL 1005 - Convoy Convoy €944
Ballybofey United Football Club Ballybofey €944
Ballybofey & Stranorlar Tidy Towns Stranorlar €944
CLG Ghleann Fhinne Cloghan €944
An Chead Cheim Ballybofey €944
Lifford Celtic Youths Lifford €944
Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise (CAKE) Killygordon €944
