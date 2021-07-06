BREAKING: Bluestack Foundation and iCARE receive crucial funding

Two family support organisations in Donegal are to receive crucial funding to continue their work

Donegal Live understands The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation in Donegal Town is receive €115,980 and iCARE in Buncrana is to receive €46,589.

The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation is a voluntary organisation run predominantly by parents of children with special needs and professionals who work in the disability sector. ​

Set up by the Bluestack Challenge committee in 2002, the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation has as its core aim to “Enhance the Lives of People with Additional Needs”.

It Works with families who have dependants with physical, sensory and intellectual, and mental health disabilities, regardless of whether the disability results in profound, moderate or mild additional needs. It also works with families who are pre-diagnosis but engaged in the assessment of needs process.

The Foundation will receive €115,980 in support packages for families for a 24 week period from July to December 2021.

iCARE is a local parent-run organisation which provides respite, training, support and information for families who have children with autism from the Inishowen region of Donegal.

By bringing parents together, iCARE aspires to give parents a voice by promoting improved treatment, education, welfare and acceptance for their children on a local level. iCARE is also involved in supporting and learning from other parents.

iCARE is set to receive €46,589 in support packages for families for a 24 week period from July to December 2021.

The funding will be provided from the Community Healthcare Organisation's (CHO's) allocation of Intensive Support Packages Funding. The funding has come from CHO1, HSE.

Both iCARE and The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation have campaigned for additional resources for a number of years. It is understood, Minister Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte, were instrumental in securing this additional funding from the HSE, following meetings and engagements with both centres earlier this year.

Bluestack Special Needs Foundation