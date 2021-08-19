The Donegal musical maestro hitting the perfect note with ‘Runnin on Bourbon’

Today, Thursday marks the launch of Donegal fiddle maestro Damien McGeehan’s new single Runnin’ on Bourbon.

This scintillating composition from the Ardara native evokes the frenzied atmosphere of that amazing American cultural hotpot, New Orleans, the home of jazz and funk.

Like a true artist, McGeehan has absorbed the musical timbres and textures from his extensive travels, particularly stateside with Donegal megastar Daniel O’Donnell.

The unmistakable influence of the ‘Big Easy’ permeates the track from the African American polyrhythms to the syncopated brass lines and infectious grooves. That said, McGeehan’s superb melody is as fine an example of contemporary traditional Irish music as you will find and it marries well with the raucous rhythms laid down by an all-star cast of Irish musicians.





The production by Beoga’s Sean Og Graham is superb. Crisp and dynamic, the mix is a brilliant feat of sonic engineering balancing brass, bass and band with McGeehan’s virtuoso bowing floating above it all. The skillfully designed artwork features an image of Damien ‘on’ Bourbon Street accompanied by his exceptionally talented wife and All-Ireland Fleadh-winning singer Shauna who also sings several songs on Damien’s upcoming album ‘Kin’ (launching in September).

This brilliant Photoshop montage was designed by the skilful Ballyshannon Graphic Designer and LYIT lecturer Pauric Lynch.



Whilst his first album ‘The Tin Fiddle’ marked McGeehan as an exceptional performer and arranger (it also featured some beautiful compositions), it is on this album that Damien McGeehan the composer comes to the fore. This track does not pick up where the Tin Fiddle left off.

Damien McGeehan

Instead, McGeehan is on a new musical Odyssey, shaking and breaking new ground in traditional Irish music. This is a journey that most will enjoy, admire and respect.

Runnin’ on Bourbon is out today, Thursday August 19 on Spotify, iTunes etc. More details from www.damienmcgeehan.com