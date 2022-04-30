Donegal Animals in Need Column: Kittens being nursed after mother developed septicaemia

Five of Animal in Need's more usual residents, kittens, are being bottle fed after their mother developed septicaemia and is currently fighting for her life in the vets.

The kittens are only nine days old and need feeding with special kitten milk every two hours around the clock, including throughout the night, by their exhausted fosterer.

Fingers crossed for this little family.

Sadly, by the time some animals are rescued, it too late for them, despite the best care and veterinary treatment.

A white cat called Lily had lived her whole life as a stray on an Estate, where people fed her but she did not have a home or person to call her own.

Finally, a woman noticed that Lily was in a bad way and brought to her vets, after which she was taken to an AIN foster home where it was hoped that she would recover.

After initially seeming to improve, Lily collapsed at the weekend and despite rushing her to the vets again, she was beyond help.

Kyle is ready for a home of his own

Lily was too tired and her worn out body had given up, which is a sad ending to a hard life for this poor cat, the only consolation is that she knew kindness, warmth and good food in her final weeks.

There is better news for another stray, a black cat called Kyle who was in a bad way when he was rescued last month.

Kyle had been in the wars. He had cat flu, a severe infection in one eye and a split lip in addition to being malnourished, skeletal and rough coated.

One month later, Kyle is like a different cat. He has gained weight, his black coat is gleaming and his eye has healed.

He has also been neutered and tested negative for both FIV (Feline ‘Aids’) and FeLV (Feline Leukemia Virus).

Now he needs a home of his own. This lovable big fellow will make a fantastic pet and if you think Kyle is the cat for you, please contact the cat helpline for further information.

Fox Cub

Members of the public were almost outfoxed at the weekend, when a lost cub gave them the run around.

The fox cub was first spotted by a local lady by Mountcharles Beach on Sunday morning, crying and alone, but when the finder returned to catch it, the fox had disappeared.

Luckily, later that evening local man Micky McLoughlin was on hand to help when the fox cub resurfaced and together with Mary Coughlan, managed to catch the cub and bring her to Animals In Need (AIN).

The fox had been alone all day and by the time she arrived at AIN was very dull and dehydrated.

However, the cub eagerly tucked in to a bottle of puppy milk after which she livened up.

The cub was later transferred to an experienced wildlife rehabilitator at Dooletter Wildlife Rescue, where after a comfortable night sleeping off a full belly of food, she woke up refreshed and keen to show she has a lot to say for herself.

She will stay at the rehab centre until she is old enough to be released back into the wild.

Mary had a little 'fox'

AIN are appealing for more fosterers, preferably in the Donegal Town area.

The dog foster homes are all filled and they are therefore unable to take in any more surrendered dogs until the current foster dogs have been rehomed.

Although AIN works with several outstanding Rescues in the UK, who find wonderful homes for the unwanted collies that pour into the charity, the dogs often have to stay at AIN for weeks, if not months.

The Pet Passport has strict conditions and takes several weeks to attain for each dog and some of the dogs are injured or sick when they are rescued, and they therefore need treatment before they can be rehomed.

If you are interested in fostering cats or dogs for AIN, please contact the charity via the helplines or by sending a private message on Facebook.

The more fosterers they have, the more animals they can rescue.

To help AIN’s animals, please donate €2 to AIN’s ‘Help Us To Help Them’ fundraising appeal via your phone by texting the word ‘KITTEN’ to 50300. Every last cent goes directly to the rescued animals for their food, bedding, vet bills, worming treatment and vaccinations.

For further information on adoption, fostering, volunteering etc, please contact the main helpline on 087 1356188. For cat/kitten enquiries please call 087 7644420. Animals In Need Donegal is also on Facebook and has a website at http://www.animalsinneeddonegal.com.