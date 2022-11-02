Judge leads tributes to late Peter Kane as flag is flown at half mast

Those arriving at Donegal Town Courthouse on Wednesday morning were greeted with the sight of the flag flying at half mast.

This was done to mark the passing of long-time court service staff member Peter Kane who died on Monday following illness.

Peter served the court from 1995 until his retirement in February of this year.

Leading the tributes ahead of Wednesday’s sitting of Donegal District Court, Judge Sandra Murphy said: “This is an enormous loss to everybody, his family primarily, and to everyone that Peter really touched.

“He was a very important person in the fabric of this court.”

The judge expressed her sympathy to Peter’s wife and children, and to everyone who knew him.

She added: “When Peter retired I said that Peter was one of those people who made the world a better place. The world is a poorer place now for the passing of Peter.”

Solicitor Jim Corbett expressed condolences on behalf of the legal profession.

“He is somebody who I would have been closely related with in the past through swimming and lifesaving instruction,” said Mr Corbett.

“I worked as a lifeguard when he was manager of the swimming pool.

“We crossed paths again here at the court. He was always a very cheery person; he often invited us for tea and biscuits, especially on a cold day like today.”

Inspector Seamus McGonigle passed on sympathy to the Kane family on behalf of An Garda Síochana.

He said: “Peter had a long history of public service in south Donegal swimming pools before he came to the court service, and with a number of civic groups over the years.

“He was a go-to person in times of need for many.”

A minute’s silence was observed before the court sitting got underway.

Funeral Arrangements

Peter’s remains will repose at his late residence on Wednesday from 2pm until 9pm.

Funeral Mass takes place on Thursday morning at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, followed by burial in Clar graveyard. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Donegal Hospice or Bundoran Lifeboats (RNLI) c/o any family member or Faulkner Funeral Directors.