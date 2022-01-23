Donegal athlete soars to new Irish youth heptathlon record

Fintan Dewhirst on his way to setting a new Irish youth heptathlon record. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Tir Chonaill AC’s Fintan Dewhirst set a new Irish youth heptathlon record at the weekend.
Dewhirst won gold at the National Indoor Combined Events Championships.
Dewhirst’s 4138 points represent a new Irish youth record after two superb days of competition in Athlone.
The St Columba’s Comprehensive, Glenties student was a commanding winners.
Dewhirst swept well into the lead with 3312 points at the end of Saturday’s events.
Dewhrirst won the 60m sprint in 7.27 seconds and also won the high jump with a 1.71m leap.
He sped to the 60m hurdles win in 8.35 seconds.
A leap of 5.79m in the long jump saw him the second best and he was behind only Liam Shaw in the shot, the Donegal teenager throwing a best of 10.78m.
In the pole vault, Dewhirst arched over at 2.8m and was unable to clear the bar at 3m.
In the 1000m, Dewhirst was second in 3:15.89.
His record-breaking weekend completed a superb weekend for Donegal with Lucy McGlynn (Tir Chonaill AC) and Ashleigh McArdle winning the junior women’s pentathlon and the youth women’s pentathlon respectively.
Finn Valley AC’s Mark Wilkinson won silver in the under-14 boys pentathlon while Jamie Kennedy of Tir Chonaill AC came third in the under-16 boys pentathlon.
Cllr Micheál Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig is studying cookery as part of a project to help food outlets in the area put the parish of Annagry on the map as a food destination
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.