23 Jan 2022

Donegal athlete soars to new Irish youth heptathlon record

Fintan Dewhirst of Tir Chonaill AC wins gold in style at the National Indoor Combined Events Championships.

Fintan Dewhirst

Fintan Dewhirst on his way to setting a new Irish youth heptathlon record. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Chris McNulty

23 Jan 2022 7:32 PM

Tir Chonaill AC’s Fintan Dewhirst set a new Irish youth heptathlon record at the weekend.

Dewhirst won gold at the National Indoor Combined Events Championships.

Dewhirst’s 4138 points represent a new Irish youth record after two superb days of competition in Athlone.

The St Columba’s Comprehensive, Glenties student was a commanding winners.

Dewhirst swept well into the lead with 3312 points at the end of Saturday’s events.

Dewhrirst won the 60m sprint in 7.27 seconds and also won the high jump with a 1.71m leap.

He sped to the 60m hurdles win in 8.35 seconds.

A leap of 5.79m in the long jump saw him the second best and he was behind only Liam Shaw in the shot, the Donegal teenager throwing a best of 10.78m.

In the pole vault, Dewhirst arched over at 2.8m and was unable to clear the bar at 3m.

In the 1000m, Dewhirst was second in 3:15.89.

His record-breaking weekend completed a superb weekend for Donegal with Lucy McGlynn (Tir Chonaill AC) and Ashleigh McArdle winning the junior women’s pentathlon and the youth women’s pentathlon respectively.

Donegal athletes toast national pentathlon glory in Athlone

Tir Chonaill AC's Lucy McGlynn and Ashleigh McArdle of Lifford-Strabane AC win gold

Finn Valley AC’s Mark Wilkinson won silver in the under-14 boys pentathlon while Jamie Kennedy of Tir Chonaill AC came third in the under-16 boys pentathlon.

