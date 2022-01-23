Donegal athletes toast national pentathlon glory in Athlone

Donegal athletes Lucy McGlynn and Ashleigh McArdle were toasting golden glory at the National Indoor Combined Events Competition in Athlone on Saturday.

Tir Chonaill AC ace McGlynn was a dominant winner of the junior women’s pentathlon while McArdle, representing Lifford-Strabane AC, won the youth women’s pentathlon.

McGlynn ended with 3438 points, ahead of Saidbhhe from Enniscorthy (2965) and Natalia Gil of Clonliffe (1735).

McGynn won the high jump, going over at 1.61m and a 2:26.61 effort saw her first in the 800m. McGlynn also won the 60m hurdles in 9.11 seconds.

The Tir Chonaill teenager had a 4.87m long jump and threw a 10.22m shot.

With 3134 points, McArdle won the youth women’s pentathlon.

Ashleigh McArdle goes over the high jump

McArdle won her 60m hurdles in 9.61 seconds and had the best shot put, going out to 11.42m.

McArdle went to 4.73m in the long jump, got over at 1.55m in the high jump and did 2:41.23 in the 800m.

Mark Wilkinson of Finn Valley AC won silver in the under-14 boys pentathlon.

Wilkinson was the best of the high jumpers at 1.54m and his 4.46m was the second best of the long jumps.

Tir Chonaill AC’s Jamie Kennedy was third in the under-16 boys pentathlon, ending with 2699 points, while Ethan Dewhest was fifth in the same event.

Letterkenny AC’s Katie Elliott PB’d in the high jump (1.47m) and 60m hurdles (9.86 seconds) and just missed the medals in the under-15 girls pentathlon.

Elliott won her 60m hurdles race and was the fourth best of the field in the high jump. Elliott ended with 2466 points having been right in the mix for the podium all the way in a gripping battle.

Tir Chonaill AC’s Alannah Anderson was third best in the shot, going out to 9.54m and came 18th overall.

Ava Anderson from Tir Chonaill AC finished 12th in the under-16 girls pentathlon, scoring 2086 points, throwing a 10.07m shot and finishing third in her 60m hurdles along the way.

In the under-14 girls pentathlon, Eva Logue of Rosses AC was 13th, ending with 1780 points. Logue was third best in the shot put, reaching out to 8.11m.