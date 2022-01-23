Search

23 Jan 2022

Donegal athletes toast national pentathlon glory in Athlone

Tir Chonaill AC's Lucy McGlynn and Ashleigh McArdle of Lifford-Strabane AC win gold

Lucy McGlynn

Lucy McGlynn of Tír Chonaill AC, Donegal, competing in the high jump event of the junior women's pentathlon . Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

23 Jan 2022 1:38 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal athletes Lucy McGlynn and Ashleigh McArdle were toasting golden glory at the National Indoor Combined Events Competition in Athlone on Saturday.

Tir Chonaill AC ace McGlynn was a dominant winner of the junior women’s pentathlon while McArdle, representing Lifford-Strabane AC, won the youth women’s pentathlon.

McGlynn ended with 3438 points, ahead of Saidbhhe from Enniscorthy (2965) and Natalia Gil of Clonliffe (1735).

McGynn won the high jump, going over at 1.61m and a 2:26.61 effort saw her first in the 800m. McGlynn also won the 60m hurdles in 9.11 seconds.

The Tir Chonaill teenager had a 4.87m long jump and threw a 10.22m shot.

With 3134 points, McArdle won the youth women’s pentathlon.

Ashleigh McArdle goes over the high jump

McArdle won her 60m hurdles in 9.61 seconds and had the best shot put, going out to 11.42m.

McArdle went to 4.73m in the long jump, got over at 1.55m in the high jump and did 2:41.23 in the 800m.

Team bronze medals for Donegal athletes in Belfast

Caolan McFadden, Mark Galvin and Cara Laverty took bronze with NI & Ulster teams

Mark Wilkinson of Finn Valley AC won silver in the under-14 boys pentathlon.

Wilkinson was the best of the high jumpers at 1.54m and his 4.46m was the second best of the long jumps.

Tir Chonaill AC’s Jamie Kennedy was third in the under-16 boys pentathlon, ending with 2699 points, while Ethan Dewhest was fifth in the same event.

Letterkenny AC’s Katie Elliott PB’d in the high jump (1.47m) and 60m hurdles (9.86 seconds) and just missed the medals in the under-15 girls pentathlon.

Elliott won her 60m hurdles race and was the fourth best of the field in the high jump. Elliott ended with 2466 points having been right in the mix for the podium all the way in a gripping battle.

Sommer Lecky wins gold at Scottish Championships

The Finn Valley AC star leapt a best effort of 1.79m

Tir Chonaill AC’s Alannah Anderson was third best in the shot, going out to 9.54m and came 18th overall.

Ava Anderson from Tir Chonaill AC finished 12th in the under-16 girls pentathlon, scoring 2086 points, throwing a 10.07m shot and finishing third in her 60m hurdles along the way.

In the under-14 girls pentathlon, Eva Logue of Rosses AC was 13th, ending with 1780 points. Logue was third best in the shot put, reaching out to 8.11m.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media