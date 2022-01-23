Two Donegal athletics records broken at National Indoor League

Two Donegal athletics records tumbled at the hands of Finn Valley AC athletes at the National Indoor League on Sunday afternoon in Athlone.

Bridget McDyer set a new mark in the weight for distance while the 4x200m relay team also set a new county best.

McDyer, who traveled from Cork to compete, won the women’s weight for distance (28lb) as she went beyond six metres.

McDyer’s 6.02m best eclipsed her own previous mark, set in Santry in 2019.

Finn Valley AC’s 4x200m relay team set a new county best of 1:44.41.

The Finn Valley quartet of Hannah Murray, Laura Crossan, Daniella Jansen and Arlene Crossan were edged to the win by Galway City Harriers in 1:44.18.

Daniella Jansen, Hannah Murray, Arlene Crossan and Laura Crossan.

Murray was second in her 400m, crossing the line in 58.73 seconds while several other Finn Valley AC athletes also competed in National Indoor League events.

Daniel McHugh was fourth in the 400m, finishing in 53.82 seconds, in the women’s high jump, Eimear McCarroll got over at 1.35m for a sixth-place finish and Catriona Devine was seventh in the women’s 1500m.

In the men’s 1500m Oisin Toye of Finn Valley AC, who competed at the 2022 World Athletics Northern Ireland International Cross Country on Saturday, was tenth in 4:13.25.

In the guest events, which were held alongside the National Indoor League, Conall Mahon of Tir Chonaill AC won the men’s triple jump with a 14.11m best.

Lucy McGlynn, just 24 hours after winning the junior women’s pentathlon, won a 200m guest sprint, surging away in 25.74 seconds while Jansen stepped in to win a guest 400m in 59.47 seconds.

In another of the 200m races, Finn Valley AC’s Crossan sisters, Arlene and Laura were second (26.34) and third (27.69) respectively with Aoife McGee fourth in a 60m sprint (8.53 seconds).

Tristan Kelly of Finn Valley AC, in a guest 3000m was fifth in 9:29.20, Luka Browne (Finn Valley) was sixth in a 60m sprint in 7.68 seconds and McCarroll came ninth (4:56.07) in a 1500m.