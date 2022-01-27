Big Donegal entry for Galway International Rally

Donagh Kelly and Declan Boyle lead the Donegal charge for the 2022 Corrib Oil Galway International Rally.

The rally makes its return as the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship is back with a stacked seeded entry list confirmed by organisers. The event takes placed on February 5-6.

Frosses man Kelly, accompanied by navigator Kevin Flanagan, goes in a VW Polo GTI.

Boyle, from Lettermacaward, has James O’Reilly calling the notes in the WRC Ford Fiesta.

Both Kelly and Boyle are former Irish Tarmac Rally Championship winners and are at number eight and nine on a list headed by Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble.

Rising County Derry driver Callum Devine will be in action in his MK2 Ford Fiesta.

Letterkenny co-driver Rory Kennedy will again accompany Garry Jennings in an R5 Fiesta.

Donegal crew David Kelly (Donegal Town) and Dean O’Sullivan (Convoy) are seeded at 12 in a Fiesta.

Damien Tourish from Cloghan and his regular companion Domhnal McAlaney have entered in a Mk2 Escort while the likes of Daniel McKenna (Letterbarrow) and Stuart Darcy (Donega Town) feature in the entries.

Brian Brogan and Damien McGettigan in a Skoda Fabia are among the others to look out for.

Donegal is well represented in the field between drivers and navigators.

See here for the full entry list:

https://www.facebook.com/305615306299150/posts/1781888142005185/?d=n